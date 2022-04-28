Cuban president calls to participate in May 1st parade

Havana city, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel on Wednesday called to march for “the heroism of resistance and the inspiring triumph of collective creativity” on May 1, International Workers’ Day.

On his Twitter account, the president made a general call to participate in next Sunday’s event at the Plaza de la Revolución, to also march for vaccines and vaccinated people.

Cuba will celebrate May 1st again this year with the traditional parades in this capital and the main cities.

Authorities called for a day of activities of the trade union movement in the Caribbean nation in salute to that ephemeris, which will culminate with the May 1 marches, interrupted in 2020 and 2021 by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP, in Spanish), Fernando González, reported that more than 800 foreign delegates will participate here in the parade for the International Workers’ Day.

The visitors will also attend the International Solidarity Meeting convened between April 30 and May 2.