Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel today regretted the human losses caused by a fire in a house in the capital and sent condolences to the families and friends of the victims through his Twitter account.

The Cuban Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, also regretted the incident in the capital’s Centro Habana municipality, which caused the death of a family of seven people, including two children.

According to information from the provincial government, the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning (04:00 local time) while two electric motorcycles were being loaded outside the entrance of the house located at Perseverancia # 159 between Ánimas and Virtudes.

Joint forces of the Ministry of the Interior, including the police and the Cuban Fire Brigade with teams from the municipalities of Old Havana, Cerro, Plaza de la Revolución and Regla, as well as members of the Rescue Department, acted immediately to extinguish the fire.

Party and government authorities, as well as representatives of the public health system and other social and mass organizations of the municipality and the capital, also arrived at the scene. There’s an open investigation to determine the causes of this unfortunate accident.