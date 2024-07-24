Cuban president leads commemoration of workers of the Central Committee for the anniversary of Moncada

Havana, Cuba.- The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, today led the commemoration of the workers of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) of the 71st anniversary of the assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks .

The ceremony held at the PCC Ñico López University began with a minute of silence in honor of the recently deceased comrade Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

The event was attended by the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization, Roberto Morales Ojeda and members of the Secretariat, as well as heads and vice heads of departments and offices, staff of the auxiliary structure and other workers from the different levels of the Central Committee.

Díaz-Canel and Morales Ojeda presented the Party card to prominent workers and militants of the Union of Young Communists (UJC) at the headquarters of the Central Committee, the Center for Sociopolitical and Opinion Studies (CESPO) and other offices of the organization.

The UJC card was also awarded to outstanding young people who work in the political entity; recognition to participants in the food production program on the self-consumption farm of the Central Committee headquarters, among other distinctions.

The celebration for the 71st anniversary of the historical event, which, according to the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, was the small engine that started the big engine, included the interpretation – by valuable artists – of distinctive themes of the Cuban culture.