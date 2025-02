?Cuban president condemns Washington’s announcement of imprisoning thousands of migrants at U.S. naval base at Guantanamo

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has condemned Washington’s announcement of imprisoning thousands of migrants at U.S. naval base at Guantanamo.

On the social network X, Diaz-Canel wrote:

“In an act of brutality, the new U.S. government announces that it will imprison thousands of migrants at the Guantanamo Naval Base, located in illegally occupied #Cuba territory, and forcibly expel them, placing them next to the well-known prisons of torture and illegal detention.”