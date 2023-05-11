Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC-PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel attends on Wednesday the ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Polisario Front, at the Universal Hall of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), in Havana. Also participating are Roberto […]

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC-PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel attends on Wednesday the ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Polisario Front, at the Universal Hall of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), in Havana.

Also participating are Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau of the CC-PCC and Secretary of Organization, and Jatri Aduh, member of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front and special envoy of the president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

Earlier, on his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel wrote: “We commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the creation of the Polisario Front, which agglutinated in a single identity the aspirations for independence and sovereignty of the brotherly Sarahau? people. Cuba’s eternal support and solidarity to their legitimate and historical cause”.

This national liberation movement, created in 1973, seeks to put an end to the Moroccan occupation and achieve the definitive liberation of the territory.

Since its very foundation, the Polisario Front (Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Rio de Oro), established contacts with Cuba.

The links with the PCC, based on respect, mutual political trust and peace, have allowed the development of Cuban medical collaboration on Saharawi soil since December 1977 and exchanges in the field of education with the presence of students from that republic in the Caribbean nation.