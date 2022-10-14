Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero insisted today on continuously checking recovery works being done to overcome damages caused by Hurricane Ian that severely hit the western part of the country at the end of September. On Twitter, the official highlighted the continuous work for the reestablishment of the services most demanded by the […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero insisted today on continuously checking recovery works being done to overcome damages caused by Hurricane Ian that severely hit the western part of the country at the end of September.

On Twitter, the official highlighted the continuous work for the reestablishment of the services most demanded by the citizens, as well as the commitment to achieve an efficient sugar harvest with results superior to the previous ones.

The Government’s official website also reported that electricity, water supply and housing restoration are priority issues in the western province of Pinar del Río, the most affected by the hurricane.

As part of the rehabilitation work of the lines in the different municipalities, 43,49% of the clients already have electricity, although in some localities such as San Juan y Martinez and San Luis the situation is much complex.

According to the country’s highest authorities, more than 99,000 houses have been affected in the western region, about 11,000 totally destroyed and 49,000 with partial damage to roofs, and construction materials are expected to arrive in the next few hours.