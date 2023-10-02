Havana, Cuba.- Cuba will soon receive flavored drinks, bottled water, soft drinks, fruit pulps, coffee and eggs, which are proposals of a Costa Rican export company.

After the reception and success of the first shipment of meat from the Central American nation to Cuba by Foods and Consumables Costa Rica (Alicori), directors of Imagine Investments, partner of the company TradeConnect Torres Alfaro, proposed to bring a large portfolio of food products to Cuba.

The liquids and pastes are manufactured by the transnational company AJE, which has been operating for three decades in more than 20 nations in Latin America, Asia and Africa. It guarantees operability, with a monthly operations capacity of up to 150 containers and orders ready in three days.

Enthusiastic about the Cuban market, Torres-Alfaro and his team will be at the upcoming Havana International Fair, an event where he has participated on other occasions. At the most important commercial event in Cuba, Alicori and Imagine Investments will be present with two stands.