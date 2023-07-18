Brussels, Belgium.- The president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Fernando González, today highlighted the broad presence of the condemnation of the U.S. blockade against the island during the Brussels-2023 Peoples’ Summit. The day before, on the first day of the forum of social movements and progressive forces, a panel was […]

Brussels, Belgium.- The president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Fernando González, today highlighted the broad presence of the condemnation of the U.S. blockade against the island during the Brussels-2023 Peoples’ Summit.

The day before, on the first day of the forum of social movements and progressive forces, a panel was held to address the characteristics, impact and extraterritorial scope of the economic, commercial and financial siege, the leader recalled.

The International Tribunal was also launched, which will take place on November 16 and 17 at the European Parliament to judge and condemn the blockade in the strongest possible terms from the legal and political points of view, he stressed.

According to Gonzalez, Cuba is also grateful for the denunciations at the Peoples’ Summit held at the Free University of Brussels for its inclusion in the unilateral list of the United States of America of countries sponsoring terrorism, a decision by Washington that he described as unjust and arbitrary.

We saw much solidarity and commitment in the rejection of this criminal economic war imposed on us, he said.

The Hero of the Republic of Cuba considered the Summit a victory for the island due to the many signs of solidarity and support.

On the final day of the meeting, Prensa Latina gathered the position of personalities and delegates, among them the French communist deputy and parliamentary leader André Chassaigne and the Irish MEP Mick Wallace.

Chassaigne considered the imposition of the blockade and its extraterritorial component illegal, scandalous and shameful.

For that reason, the French Communist Party has launched a great campaign of solidarity with the Caribbean country, said the president of the France-Cuba Friendship Group of the National Assembly.

Wallace also called the U.S. policy towards the island illegal, scandalous and a madness of more than 60 years.

It is contrary to International Law, but we already know that the United States does not care about that and that it uses the laws and the UN Charter only when it is convenient for it, he added.