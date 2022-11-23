Havana, Cuba.- Members of Cuba’s Council of State approved on Tuesday two new decree laws and evaluated the topics for analysis by the National Assembly of People’s Power -ANPP-, in its Tenth Ordinary Period of Sessions. According to the Parliament’s official site, the participants adopted the normative provision modifying Decree Law 197 on the labor […]

Havana, Cuba.- Members of Cuba’s Council of State approved on Tuesday two new decree laws and evaluated the topics for analysis by the National Assembly of People’s Power -ANPP-, in its Tenth Ordinary Period of Sessions.

According to the Parliament’s official site, the participants adopted the normative provision modifying Decree Law 197 on the labor relations of personnel appointed to leadership and civil servant positions, dated October 15, 1999.

On the subject, the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Martha Elena Feitó, pointed out the relevance of transforming the regulations applicable to the aforementioned professionals, based on the changes in Decree Law 251, the system of work with the cadres and the adoption of the Code of Processes.

During a meeting headed by the President of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Esteban Lazo, and with the presence of the Vice President of the Republic, Salvador Valdés, and the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, the attendees also approved the Decree Law on Banking Contracts.

In his speech, Francisco Mayobre, first vice-president of the Central Bank of Cuba, mentioned the fundamental problems detected after the improvement of the banking and financial system, among them, the absence of an adequate legislative framework for credit operations and securities.

It also transpired that the regulations will later be published in the Official Gazette of the Republic for the knowledge of the citizens and the analysis of several bills, scheduled for the Tenth Ordinary Period of Sessions of the Ninth Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power.

The delegates will debate next December on these five proposals related to the Comptroller General’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office, agriculture, communication, and expropriation for reasons of public utility or social interest, already disseminated on the institution’s website, to promote social participation and legal culture. (Source: Prensa Latina).