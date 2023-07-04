Havana, Cuba.- Luis Alberto Arce, President of Bolivia, thanked Army General Raúl Castro, President Miguel Díaz-Canel, and the Cuban people, for the hospitality and revolutionary strength conveyed during his recent visit to Cuba. On Twitter, Arce described his work agenda in Havana as intense, while assuring the progress of both countries in areas that strengthen […]

Havana, Cuba.- Luis Alberto Arce, President of Bolivia, thanked Army General Raúl Castro, President Miguel Díaz-Canel, and the Cuban people, for the hospitality and revolutionary strength conveyed during his recent visit to Cuba.

On Twitter, Arce described his work agenda in Havana as intense, while assuring the progress of both countries in areas that strengthen integration such as security with food sovereignty, health, education and tourism.

We thank brother president @DiazCanelB, comrade Raúl Castro, and the Cuban people for the hospitality and revolutionary strength they always convey to us. Long live our America with dignity, sovereignty and social justice! pic.twitter.com/vGVYLpefUp

– Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) July 3, 2023

Long live our America with dignity, sovereignty and social justice, declared the Bolivian leader.

As reported by the Presidency, Díaz-Canel and Arce met on Saturday, July 1, in this capital, to review issues on the bilateral agenda to promote cooperation in areas defined by both during the official visit made by the Bolivian head of state in December 2021.

During the meeting, the Cuban President thanked the food donation sent by Bolivia in support of the populations affected by the heavy rains recorded last June in eastern Cuba.