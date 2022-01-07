Damascus, Syria.- The special advisor to the Syrian Presidency, Bouzeina Shabaan, praised today Cuba’s just struggle for decades and considered that this nation has become a true example.

Syria resists and will win just as Cuba has resisted for more than 60 years in the face of an unjust U.S. blockade, she said.

The official participated in a tribute ceremony held in this capital on the second anniversary of the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. attack in Baghdad.

She said that Cuba’s firmness was the spark for liberation and the return to true democracy in Latin American countries.

We perceive the fruits of this resistance in the firmness of Venezuela and the return of Bolivia, Chile and soon Brazil to be sovereign national governments, she said.

On the other hand, she reaffirmed that her country is winning today thanks to the courage of its army and people and the support of its allies.

She considered that the real victory is achieved by continuing to preserve the independent decisions despite all attempts of oppression and aggression.

The tightening of the blockade against Syria is a failed attempt to undermine its model, as the enemies fear its spread across the region and the world, Shabaan said.

She also said that Damascus is waging a great war unleashed after the military war, and this time it has economic, cultural and moral ground.

We will not allow the blood of martyrs to be shed in vain and we will continue our battle until victory be achieved over all the forces of evil, aggression and occupation, she concluded.