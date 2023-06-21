Havana, Cuba.- The Syria-Cuba Friendship Group in the Syrian Parliament and Cuban ambassador in Damascus Luis Mariano Hernández today spoke of ways to promote cooperation related to parliament and other fields. During the meeting, various initiatives were examined that will strengthen the exchange of opinions in areas of interest to both peoples. Deputy Mohamed Jray, […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Syria-Cuba Friendship Group in the Syrian Parliament and Cuban ambassador in Damascus Luis Mariano Hernández today spoke of ways to promote cooperation related to parliament and other fields.

During the meeting, various initiatives were examined that will strengthen the exchange of opinions in areas of interest to both peoples.

Deputy Mohamed Jray, head of the Syria-Cuba Friendship Group, highlighted the excellent ties in the political field between the two nations and called for reactivating the exchange of parliamentary delegations, in order to investigate the fields of cooperation that achieve mutual benefit for both peoples.

He revealed that the Friendship Group he leads is the one with the most members in the People’s Assembly, with 20 deputies, which reflects the interest of Damascus and the importance it gives to its relations with Havana.

In turn, the Cuban ambassador thanked the representatives of the Friendship Association for their systematic support in denouncing the genocidal blockade of the United States and its list of alleged sponsors of terrorism, which also includes Syria.

He called for taking cooperation to concrete steps that achieve mutual benefit, particularly in the fields of education, health, science, agriculture, education, sports and culture.

Deep friendship, unconditional solidarity and invariable common positions marked almost six decades of relations between Syria and Cuba, which began on August 11, 1965.