Havana, Cuba.- Members of the 31st Juan Rius Rivera Solidarity Brigade with Cuba, from Puerto Rico, continue their visit to this country on Wednesday with activities in the southeastern city of Bayamo.

The Puerto Rican delegation, which is in Cuba since July 1, will visit sites of historical interest and hold meetings with representatives of civil society and community leaders.

So far, the solidarity activists have visited the provinces of Villa Clara, Sancti Spiritus, Santiago de Cuba, Camagüey and Holguin, where they received popular recognition for their support to the struggle against the US blockade against the Cuban people.

The official program states that the group will also participate in the celebrations for the 69th anniversary of the attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes Garrisons, which will take place in Cienfuegos on July 26.

This friendship initiative is dedicated to the five Cuban anti-terrorist fighters and Puerto Rican independence fighter Oscar Lopez, in addition to paying tribute to the Cuban health personnel and to Puerto Rican poet and independence fighter Rafael Cancel.

For more than three decades, the Juan Rius Rivera brigade, organized by the Movement of Solidarity with Cuba in Puerto Rico, has expressed its support for the Cuban people, condemn the US blockade and reaffirm the ties of brotherhood between the two countries.