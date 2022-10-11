Havana, Cuba.- A donation of 400,000 bags of food, electrical equipment and roofs arrived in Cuba today from Venezuela as a contribution to the recovery of the severe damages caused by Hurricane Ian. The cargo was received at the port of Mariel, 45 kilometers from the Cuban capital, by the ambassador of that nation, Adan […]

The cargo was received at the port of Mariel, 45 kilometers from the Cuban capital, by the ambassador of that nation, Adan Chávez, and the Minister of Internal Trade Betsy Díaz, in an act of solidarity and brotherhood between the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean and recognition of the efforts of the Cuban people and government to recover in the shortest time possible.

Today’s ship is the first of two that will arrive on the island from Venezuela in the coming days.