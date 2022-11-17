Vientiane, Laos.- The vice president of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Laos and president of the Parliamentary Group of Friendship with Cuba, Chaleun Viapaoheu, evoked his country’s support on the international demand for the release of the five Cuban anti-terrorist fighters imprisoned in the U.S. “After our struggle for The Five, we are overjoyed to […]

Vientiane, Laos.- The vice president of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Laos and president of the Parliamentary Group of Friendship with Cuba, Chaleun Viapaoheu, evoked his country’s support on the international demand for the release of the five Cuban anti-terrorist fighters imprisoned in the U.S.

“After our struggle for The Five, we are overjoyed to receive you for the second time,” Viapaoheu said when welcoming the president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Fernando González.

The meeting took place in the early hours of this Wednesday, during the second day of González’s visit to the capital of Laos, where he will remain until late this week.

After meeting with Viapaoheu, the president of ICAP and one of the members of the anti-terrorist group who became known as “The Cuban Five”, he spoke with the first secretary of the Executive Committee of the Popular Youth Revolutionary Union of Laos (UJPRL), Monexay Laomoaxong.

At the end of the meeting, González held a debate with UJPRL leaders in ministries, mass organizations and structures of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Lao (PPRL), to whom he informed about current situations in Cuba and the role of youth in the revolutionary process.

The Cuban official will travel Thursday night to Vietnam for a working visit and to participate in the sessions of the General Assembly of the World Peace Council.