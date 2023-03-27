Havana, Cuba.- Despite numerous acts of harassment, Cuban residents in Miami and other activists took to the streets of this city on Sunday to demand the end of the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba. The members of the caravan demanded the normalization of relations between Cuba and the United States and strongly […]

Havana, Cuba.- Despite numerous acts of harassment, Cuban residents in Miami and other activists took to the streets of this city on Sunday to demand the end of the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

The members of the caravan demanded the normalization of relations between Cuba and the United States and strongly renewed their demands even when they faced attacks and insults by a group that seeks to prevent an approach policy.

“The Miami commission asked the city to provide a paid escort, a procedure that should not occur because the police must guarantee security for free,” Bridges of Love leader Carlos Laso denounced on social networks.

He added that they evaded and eventually provided protection to a counter-caravan that is dedicated to intimidating activists.

In addition to the insults, the hostile demonstrations included the burning of a Cuban flag before the inaction of law enforcement officers who even belittled the threat that such an act represents to public safety.

Despite the attacks, the caravan members sang the Cuban National Anthem, showed their banners, and demanded the lifting of Washington’s unilateral blockade for more than six decades.

They also expressed their willingness to continue to support the just cause.

We are not going to give up, they are not going to demobilize us, they said while estimating how the attacks reveal the desperation felt by the so-called “haters” in the face of the growth of a movement that advocates for justice.

Those of us who go to the traditional Sunday caravans do so because we love, not because we are paid, they added amid shouts of Cuba yes, blockade no! and ¡Viva Cuba!

They denounced the complicity of Miami authorities with the aggressors and remarked that the caravan is not attacking the US Government but is demanding the Cuban people’s rights.

They considered that, despite everything, it was a successful day, where it was possible to convene and bring Cubans of goodwill together who seek to raise awareness to reverse the punitive regulations issued against Cuba by the White House.