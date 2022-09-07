Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated Kenya’s newly elected President William Ruto and wished him success in the new responsibilities he is currently carrying out. On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel reiterated the will to continue expanding the relations of friendship and cooperation between “our two countries and peoples.” On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated Kenya’s newly elected President William Ruto and wished him success in the new responsibilities he is currently carrying out.

On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel reiterated the will to continue expanding the relations of friendship and cooperation between “our two countries and peoples.”

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also sent his congratulations to Ruto, who became president after serving as vice president for ten years.

Cuba and Kenya established diplomatic relations on October 19, 1995, marked by collaboration in several fields, especially in the health sector.