La Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel endorsed on Wednesday China’s Global Civilization Initiative. In his Twitter profile, the dignitary details that the initiative was proposed by his counterpart Xi Jinping in the context of the second High-Level Dialogue […]

La Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel endorsed on Wednesday China’s Global Civilization Initiative.

In his Twitter profile, the dignitary details that the initiative was proposed by his counterpart Xi Jinping in the context of the second High-Level Dialogue between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Political Parties of the World.

At the opening of the event, the CCP Secretary also emphasized that tolerance, coexistence, exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations play an irreplaceable role in advancing the modernization process of humanity.

Xi advocated that any program of progress should include the construction of a better planet for future generations.

He also called for respect for the right of each nation to explore its own path to modernization, without abandoning global cooperation and solidarity to ensure equitable access to growth opportunities.

In this sense, he referred to China’s goal of becoming a modern socialist state by mid-century, and the CCP’s commitment to strengthen exchanges with other parties to establish a new model of international relations.

The president of the Asian giant said that along with this process, his country will open more doors to its market, offer better products of national manufacture, contribute with its own solutions to reduce the North-South gap and seek to accelerate the construction of its initiative of the Silk Road and Belt and Road.

From Wednesday, China hosts the summit between the CCP and other political organizations from different nations of the world to discuss their role in the modernization plans.