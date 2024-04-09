Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Association of the United Nations (ACNU) has condemned the attack on the Mexican embassy in Ecuador and described it as an unacceptable transgression of international law and the right to asylum, which emerged in the region.

The non-governmental non-profit organization, defender and promoter of the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and International Law, rejected in its statement the aggression and mistreatment of the Chargé d’Affaires of that diplomatic representation and the kidnapping of former Vice President Jorge Glas.

They also denounced that the action of the Ecuadorian forces deeply undermines the sovereignty of Mexico, violates with impunity and unscrupulously the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and constitutes a profound attack on multilateralism and the principle of peaceful coexistence.

The armed assault on the Mexican embassy in Quito seriously violates fundamental principles of International Law, as well as the letter and spirit of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, the text added.

The UNHCR considered as inadmissible and immoral the kidnapping of former vice-president Jorge Glas and demanded respect for his physical and mental integrity and that he be allowed to travel to Mexico, the country that granted him asylum.

It also called on the international community to firmly repudiate the Ecuadorian government’s action and to adopt measures in accordance with the extreme gravity of the facts.

“Allowing acts of this nature would make us accomplices of this brutal desecration of International Law”, warned the Cuban organization.