Havana, Cuba.- The possibility of paying in rubles with the Mir card will appear in Cuba in the near future, according to Boris Titov, presidential commissioner for businessmen’s rights.

The also president of the Russia-Cuba Business Council of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told the TASS news agency that work is being done in the Caribbean nation to enable this procedure.

According to Titov, in the near future in Cuba it will be possible to pay in rubles with the Mir card, as is done in a group of nations in Central Asia and Southeast Asia.

In April, the Cuban ambassador to the Russian Federation, Julio Garmendia, said that his country hopes that Russian tourists will be able to use the means of payment this year.