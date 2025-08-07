Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban authorities on Wednesday welcomed the 200th anniversary of Bolivia’s Declaration of Independence and reaffirmed the friendly relations between the two nations.

Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, sent a “warm and strong embrace” to the government and people of Bolivia on the occasion of the anniversary via social media.

The head of state also reiterated his support for the Plurinational State in the defense of its sovereignty.

The National Assembly of People’s Power (Cuban Parliament) published a message from its president, Esteban Lazo, on the same platform, extending his congratulations to the people and parliamentary authorities of that South American country.

On the occasion of Bolivia’s National Holiday, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero also stated at the 10th that Cuba would always be willing to offer its support and solidarity to the Bolivian people.

On August 6, 1825, the president of the General Assembly of Upper Peru, José Mariano Serrano, along with a commission, drafted the Declaration of Independence, which established Bolivia as a sovereign nation.

The name was chosen in honor of the Liberator, Simón Bolívar, who was also designated Father of the Republic and Supreme Head of State.

Since January 1983, Cuba and Bolivia have maintained bilateral relations, which authorities from both countries describe as excellent.