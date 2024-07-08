Share

Havana, Cuba.- German Congresswoman Sevim Da?delen said in Washington that it is a disgrace that Cuba is on the U.S. list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

“I am in solidarity with Cuba and the Cuban people, I think it is irresponsible, it is shameful that Cuba is on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism,” she said in an interview with Prensa Latina, minutes after her intervention in an anti-NATO protest in front of the White House.

Da?delen, a member of the Deutsche Bundestag (German Federal Parliament) and of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said, “we have to unblock Cuba if we are really in favor of human rights and the development and sovereignty of the country.”

That is why I support Cuba’s struggle and the lifting of the blockade, emphasized the parliamentarian, whose speeches at the Conference No to NATO, Yes to Peace, and at Sunday’s protest in Lafayette Park, in front of the executive mansion, spoke about the illegal U.S. base in occupied territory in Guantanamo (eastern Cuba).

“NATO and the leading country, the United States, have nothing to do with human rights, as long as they don’t stop killing people all over the world,” she said.

According to Brown University researchers, in the last 20 years the wars of the United States and its allies killed more than 4.5 million people globally, the politician said.

“And as long as they don’t stop their killing, they don’t stop their torture centers like the one they have at (the prison at the illegal base) Guantanamo Bay, they are not credible to talk about human rights. We want to close and return that piece of land to the Cuban people and the Cuban government,” concluded Da?delen.

With diverse banners, all in clear denunciation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), dozens of peace activists raised their voices very close to President Joe Biden’s house.

The demonstration was attended by representatives of a wide range of U.S. groups and social movements, as well as delegates to the No to NATO, Yes to Peace conference, which met this weekend ahead of the July 9-11 summit of the military alliance in Washington DC.

The NATO Summit will bring together in the U.S. capital the leaders and representatives of the 32 countries that make up this alliance, in the context of the 75th anniversary of its founding, which was born on April 4, 1949 as a