La Paz, Bolivia.- Bolivia’s Plurinational Legislative Assembly (ALPB) on Thursday repudiated the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba.

The statement called on the administration of US President Joe Biden to use its prerogatives to promote ‘the lifting of the most unjust, severe and prolonged unilateral sanctions system in history.’

The ALPB text was delivered by Senator Roberto Padilla Bedoya, president of the International Policy Commission of the Chamber of Senators, to Cuban Ambassador Danilo Sanchez Vazquez.

Sanchez thanked the noble gesture by the Bolivian legislators and expressed the Cuban people’s will to continue defending the conquests of the socialist Revolution in the Caribbean nation.