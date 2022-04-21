Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Argentinean organizations on Wednesday congratulated Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on his 62nd birthday, and ratified their support for the Caribbean island.

On its official Twitter account, the so-called Corriente Peronista Descamisados congratulated the head of State and assured that Cuba is an example for the peoples of the world.

The people of Fidel Castro and Jose Marti, together with fellow President Diaz-Canel, continue with dignity and patriotism the heroic revolutionary deed that began on January 1, 1959, the organization noted.

For his part, the member of the Communist Party of Argentina and coordinator of the Multisectoral Solidarity with Cuba and the Great Homeland, Norberto Galiotti, ratified his support for the Cuban president and citizens.

Happy birthday, comrade! Receive a big hug full of solidarity and unwavering commitment to your country and its Revolution, he tweeted.

In turn, the group Acercandonos Cultura highlighted the work done by the Cuban head of State and his dedication to the process that began in 1959.

In an article published on its official website, the institution underscored the president’s will to advance in the construction of a prosperous and sustainable socialism and his role as the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC).