Lima, Peru.- After 50 years of its reestablishment, diplomatic relations between Peru and Cuba show a fruitful balance, the Peruvian analyst and former deputy Gustavo Espinoza said today.

He pointed out that the resumption of official ties in July 1972, when General Juan Velasco Alvarado ruled here, was “an essential event in terms of collaboration between states and solidarity between peoples.”

In statements to Prensa Latina, he added that, since then, both countries have forged “transcendent ties that have defeated the enemies of peace and friendship.”

They have also built, he pointed out, “ties that have served two brother countries”, an allusion to bilateral cooperation in various fields, such as the training in Cuba of thousands of professionals, mostly doctors.

Espinoza evoked the figure of Antonio Núñez Jiménez, the first ambassador after the reestablishment of diplomatic relations, which he consolidated with his administration.