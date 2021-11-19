Havana, Cuba.- Cuba made available the D’Viajeros application for visitors arriving in the country as of next January 1 to fill out online the corresponding form with general information, it was announced on Thursday.

The Ministry of Transport (Mitrans), together with other agencies, made this tool available on the website www.dviajeros.mitrans.gob.cu, with the aim of speeding up procedures at all entry points in Cuba, Granma newspaper reported.

From November 15 to December 31, the use of this electronic form will be enhanced to improve the platform, thus eliminating physical forms.

In order to fill out the document, travelers must have general, migratory, health and customs information and, once completed, it will be sent by e-mail in a PDF format with the QR code that must be shown, either on a device or printed, to the accredited personnel in Cuba, according to the press release.

Mitrans emphasized that it is mandatory for each passenger to truthfully complete the information provided to the Directorate of Identification, Immigration and Foreigners, the General Customs and the Ministry of Public Health.

On the other hand, Cuba suspended as from Monday the quarantine for visitors and the mandatory performance of the Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (PCR-RT).

Considering the decrease in positive cases, deaths and hospitalizations due to Covid-19 in the last few weeks, the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) announced the modification of these and other measures established in the current international sanitary control.