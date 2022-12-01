Caracas, Venezuela.- President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday recalled the arrivals in Cuba of the first plane carrying Venezuelan patients to be treated in Havana as part of the bilateral Comprehensive Health Agreement. The agreement arose in the context of the Cuba-Venezuela Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement, which was signed by Presidents Hugo Chavez (1954-2013) and Fidel Castro […]

The agreement arose in the context of the Cuba-Venezuela Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement, which was signed by Presidents Hugo Chavez (1954-2013) and Fidel Castro (1926-2016), architects of the bonds of brotherhood and solidarity between the two peoples, on October 30, 2000.

The implementation of the healthcare program allowed Venezuelans to receive free and high-quality medical care in both Cuba and Venezuela.

Hundreds of popular medical clinics, comprehensive diagnostic centers, comprehensive rehabilitation rooms, high-tech centers, and highly-specialized hospitals were created throughout Venezuela, which today are being revived again after the country’s recovery.

Thanks to the decision made by the historic leaders of both revolutions, the results of that cooperation translated into more than 260 million Venezuelans being attended to in the comprehensive diagnostic centers and more than one billion people receiving medical care in the popular clinics.

When recalling earlier this month the 22nd anniversary of the Cuba-Venezuela Comprehensive Collaboration Agreement, Maduro described it as the largest humanitarian operation in the history of humankind.