Havana, Cuba.- The Spanish company Iberostar Hotels & Resorts is participating today in the First International Medical Tourism and Welfare Fair held at the Pabexpo fairgrounds in Havana.

The lodging company is taking part in the event together with the Cuban Public Health Ministry (Minsap), the Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) and the Comercializadora de Servicios Medicos Cubanos, S.A. (meeting from October 17 to 20).

During his presentation at the meeting, Iberostar’s Marketing Director in the country, Alexeis Torres, acknowledged the island’s values, such as its sun and beach locations, culture and people, and emphasized the work of its scientists, doctors, health and science personnel that make it a safe destination.

Iberostar presented some of its lines of action that favor the health and well-being of visitors, such as Aliveness to reconnect with nature and the environment.

Another of the hotel company’s proposals is Honest Food, for the choice of authentic, fresh, natural and seasonal products, with homemade gastronomic recipes.

The Fair is held under the theme Universal Health as part of the 2030 agenda in a post-Covid-19 context.

The purpose of the meeting is to exhibit the products, experiences and advances in health tourism in Cuba and the world in order to consolidate alliances and lay new paths for the sustainable development of this modality.

In addition, the meeting will develop the I International Seminar on Medical Tourism and Well-being to deepen and exchange knowledge on health travel to Cuba and trends in this field in the world.