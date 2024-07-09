Share

Buenos Aires, Argentine.- The Union of Cuban Residents in Argentina (URCA) repudiated a terrorist plan against the Caribbean nation planned, organized and financed from the United States.

Official media of our homeland communicated the arrest, by the organs of the Ministry of Interior, of Cuban citizen Ardenys García, who left the country illegally in 2014 and penetrated illegally by sea, entering firearms and ammunition, as part of an act of recruitment to execute violent actions, says a message from that organization.

The U.S. government, with its double standards, accuses Cuba of sponsoring terrorism, while in its own territory, acts of terror against the people of the island and other countries of the world are planned, organized and financed, it adds.

In its communiqué, URCA condemns such attacks anywhere in the world and expresses its indignation for those organized against Cuban families.

We demand that the Yankee empire put an end to the aggressions against our country. Cuba has the capacity and the will to live in peace, without foreign interference, and the U.S. government has the obligation to respect it, he concludes.