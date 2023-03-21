Havana, Cuba.- The Maatouk Drugstores company presented this Monday for the first time in Syria and the Middle East region, Heberprot-P, a Cuban product that promotes the healing of diabetic foot ulcers and reduces the risk of amputation. The launch event for this drug took place at the Four Season Hotel in Damascus, the capital, […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Maatouk Drugstores company presented this Monday for the first time in Syria and the Middle East region, Heberprot-P, a Cuban product that promotes the healing of diabetic foot ulcers and reduces the risk of amputation.

The launch event for this drug took place at the Four Season Hotel in Damascus, the capital, and was attended by Luis Mariano Fernández, ambassador of Cuba to Syria, and fifty diabetes specialists, representatives of the Ministry of Health, the Syrian Diabetic Foot Association.

Ammar Maatouk, member of the Board of Directors of the Maatouk Consortium, which brings together several companies including Maatouk Drugstores, said this medicine is the only one of its kind in the world, and it arrived in Syria after four years of hard work that included registering the product and overcoming various difficulties.

“We hope to increase the drugs imported from Cuba, since Heberprot-P has a very positive impact and we intend to treat patients in Syria and other countries in this region,” he asserted.

On the possibility of producing Cuban drugs in Syria, Maatouk said that Cuba is very advanced in biotechnological products, and although Syria now has 95 drug plants, it does not reach that level of technology.

The businessman explained that the blockade prevents and delays the arrival of the technology for these products in Syria, and stated that Syria will continue importing these medicines from Cuba. In turn, Group adviser Mohanad Ali highlighted the success of clinical trials of Heberprot-P in various countries, and hopes that the results will be the same in Syria.

For his part, the island’s ambassador stressed that the arrival of this drug in Syria is a recognition of the efforts of Cuban scientists to create a unique drug at the service of humanity. He assured that through the BioCubaFarma company, the Caribbean nation is committed to a strategic sector whose objective is to provide high standards of health and quality of life.