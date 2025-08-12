Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Group (Biocubafarma) reported that it is promoting the use of photovoltaic energy systems (PVS).

A report published this Monday by the digital newspaper Cubadebate explains that the entity is promoting the use of PVS in its management as an industry to advance toward the energy transition.

In a recent workshop on this topic, Jandry Fiallo Guerrero, Director of Services at the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM), representing Biocubafarma, outlined these details.

He said that this business group is promoting the use of PVS to obtain energy from renewable sources and benefit the National Electricity System, due to the high consumption of entities in the sector.

Fiallo Guerrero also stated that the development of this mechanism allows for the manufacture of various medical products for the public and for export, while reducing the impact of the complex electrical situation on the process.

He specified that work is also underway to install parking lots with electric vehicles to promote the use of electric vehicles, which allow products to reach people efficiently while reducing the pollution generated by traditional transportation.

He also emphasized that if efficient strategies are developed, greater momentum can be achieved in the energy transition, which constitutes one of the lines of action for the country’s development.