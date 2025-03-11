Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Barbados-Cuba Friendship Association (BCFA) has rejected the decision of the United States government to restrict visas to individuals from countries linked to Cuban medical cooperation.

In a statement published in local media, David Denny, director of the BCFA, urged the governments of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) to express their resistance to the measure that affects those who benefit from Cuban cooperation.

Denny described the recent decision of the U.S. State Department as a “serious threat to the protection of the health of poor people in the Caribbean,” while expressing his hope for a general mobilization against it.

Denny referred to statements by health authorities in Barbados, which indicated an agreement by Caricom members to establish a dialogue with the United States on this matter.

Denny insisted that the time has come to resist such pressures and reinforced the idea of ??acting jointly in the Caribbean to firmly confront this situation for the good of the people.