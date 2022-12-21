Luanda, Angola.- Agostinho Narciso, President of the Association of former Angolan students in Cuba, on Monday informed about a new 64-ton donation to Cuba´s victims of hurricane Ian. At a press conference, Narciso explained these products were collected thanks to a solidarity campaign carried out from October 12 to 28 under the slogan “Help us […]

Luanda, Angola.- Agostinho Narciso, President of the Association of former Angolan students in Cuba, on Monday informed about a new 64-ton donation to Cuba´s victims of hurricane Ian.

At a press conference, Narciso explained these products were collected thanks to a solidarity campaign carried out from October 12 to 28 under the slogan “Help us to help the Cuban people”.

Non-perishable foodstuffs, medicines and clothing are among products the Association managed to collect.

According Narciso, the first batch left for Cuba with 43.77 tons and the second with 21 tons.