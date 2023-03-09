Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca met Wednesday in Doha with Qatar’s Secretary of State Mohahmed Al-Khulaifi. On his Twitter account, Malmierca informed that in the exchange they noted the excellent state of bilateral relations. In a meeting with the director general of the Qatar Development Fund, Khalifa bin Jassem […]

On his Twitter account, Malmierca informed that in the exchange they noted the excellent state of bilateral relations.

In a meeting with the director general of the Qatar Development Fund, Khalifa bin Jassem Al-Kuwari, the prospects for financing projects for water and sanitation in the Caribbean nation were analyzed.

During the meeting, they also discussed projects’ promotion for member countries of the G77+China, Cuba holds the pro tempore presidency of that organization in 2023.

Malmierca also held a working meeting with the Minister of Commerce and Industry of that Arabian Peninsula nation.

They discussed the potential for the development of bilateral economic relations, especially in capital investments.

The Cuban delegation, headed by Malmierca, is in Doha participating in the V United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries which will conclude tomorrow, Thursday.