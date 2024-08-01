Share

Bogota, Colombia.- Cuba was recognized on Wednesday for its cooperation and decisive help in the final agreement to end the conflict in Colombia, as part of the celebration in this capital of the First International Meeting of Peace Processes.

This award was received by the island’s minister-Counselor in the South American country, Rogelio Martinez, from the Ambassador of Mexico, Patricia Ruiz, the country that sponsored the event along with the Autonomous University of Guerrero of the Aztec country.

In addition to the largest of the Antilles, other guarantor countries of the dialogues, such as Norway, Ireland, institutions such as the International Red Cross and the United Nations, as well as other accompanying countries that are also lending their good offices to achieve peace in Colombia, also deserved recognition.

During the event, which was held at the Gabriel García Márquez Cultural Center, it was emphasized that in order to achieve peaceful coexistence in the region, it is necessary to eliminate the coercive policies implemented by the United States, which weigh on some Latin American countries.

This was stated by Gloria Cuartas, Director of the Unit for the Implementation of the Peace Accords in Colombia, who affirmed that the peace of the continent must be the peace of the continent without economic blockades.

She denounced that today Cuba and Venezuela, and so many controlled and monitored processes, prevent the free exercise of their peoples for a stable and lasting peace.

“No to the interventionists in this great America that has suffered so much for it,” he exclaimed, and he also considered that the construction of peace at this time has to show effective democratic paths, pointing out that the signing of the agreement has opened opportunities in Colombia, as it allows to carve a great path for the left in the country.

The Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, also recognized the role of Cuba and other countries “that have played or are playing a predominant role in the dialogues between the government and the different armed groups. “Colombia as a whole must recognize the role of Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela and Brazil and what their contributions have meant to be able to materialize these processes and advances for peace,” she said.

The First International Meeting of Peace Processes in Latin America and the Caribbean today honored 170 signatories of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army and another 70 of the April 19 Movement (M-19) for their work as peace promoters, in the presence of members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the country and dozens of guests involved in peace processes