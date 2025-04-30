Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is preparing for the Regional Comparative and Explanatory Study, which will assess the quality of primary education in Latin America and the Caribbean and is scheduled to take place on May 30 and 31.

This study is overseen by the UNESCO Regional Office for Education in Latin America and the Caribbean, and it is the most comprehensive educational evaluation initiative in the region.

According to the Cuban News Agency, citing Cuban authorities in the field, the RCES will also evaluate the social and emotional skills of schoolchildren, which requires the active involvement of families in the planned events.

In its report on the Regional Exercise conducted in 2019, UNESCO acknowledged Cuba’s achievements in the realm of education, highlighting the commitment to inclusive, equitable, and high-quality education that fosters learning opportunities for all.

The organization has entrusted the research to its Latin American Laboratory for assessing educational quality.

Nineteen nations are expected to participate, with their students demonstrating their abilities in writing, text comprehension, mathematical calculation, and scientific knowledge.

Before the end of the RCES, national educational systems assess the quality of classes using holistic and interactive approaches that empower students to acquire knowledge independently, with the guidance of teachers.

The training program encompasses regular assessments, methodological efforts, and meetings with families, all aimed at enhancing the performance of teachers, students, and parents, with the goal of improving academic outcomes.