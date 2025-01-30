Cuba celebrates peace Proclamation of Peace for Latin America and the Caribbean

Havana, CUba.- The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, commemorated today the signing of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace in Havana, 11 years ago.

In his profile on the social media platform X, Rodríguez reaffirmed his nation’s commitment to the peaceful settlement of conflicts, with the goal of permanently eliminating the use and threat of violence in Latin America and the Caribbean.

This declaration was endorsed by the leaders of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) at the conclusion of the summit held in Havana on January 28 and 29, 2014.

The document outlines the goal of fostering harmonious and collaborative ties among the members of CELAC, while upholding the right of nations to determine their political, economic, and social system.