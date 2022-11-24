Vientiane, Laos.- The purpose of the video conference held between Lao Women’s Union and the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) was to exchange work experiences and create conditions to strengthen cooperation, as reported here today by the media. The virtual meeting was headed by the member of the Central Committee of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party […]

The virtual meeting was headed by the member of the Central Committee of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (PPRL) and president of the women’s organization, Inlavanh Keobouphanh, and by the member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and secretary general of the FMC, Teresa Amarelle Boue.

During the meeting, held the day before, both parties reviewed the achievements of their respective organizations in the promotion and protection of women’s rights and in the promotion of gender equality. They also discussed aspects related to the signing of a bilateral cooperation agreement in the near future.

This agreement, stated one of the published reviews, will constitute the basis for closer collaboration between both organizations and thus deepen the friendship that has nurtured the historical ties existing between Laos and Cuba.