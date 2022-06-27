Havana, Cuba.- The National Association of Cuban Writers and Artists (UNEAC) is promoting on Monday an exhibition of images and texts, a project undertaken by filmmaker Roberto Chile, to be held at the Jose Marti National Library.

Entitled “Donde nida la poesia, Fotografia de Roberto Chile-Veinte poetas cubanos,” the exhibition will open on July 1 at El Reino de este Mundo Gallery of that cultural institution, conceived by 20 snapshots by the Cuban filmmaker and documentary director.

The exhibition, supported by the Cuban Fund for Cultural Assets and Collage Editions, includes an equal number of poems written by renowned Cuban authors, who used the images as a source of inspiration, among them Miguel Barnet, Nancy Morejon and Waldo Leyva.

Supported by Spain’s Banco Sabadell and Argentinean media outlet Resumen Latinoamericano, the initiative was coordinated by researcher, art critic and essayist Rafael Acosta and also includes materials by Victor Casaus and Alexis Diaz Pimienta.

The list of prominent figures represented in the exhibition also includes Alex Pausides, Victor Fowler, Norberto Codina, Marilyn Bobes, Alfredo Zaldivar, David Lopez, Yanelys Encinosa, Basilia Papastamatiu, Soleida Rios, Ricardo Acostarana, Sender Escobar, Maylan Alvarez, Miguel Hayes and Giselle Navarro.

Chile, who won the 2018 Jose Marti National Journalism Award, explained in a recent interview published in La Jiribilla cultural magazine that the photographs chosen correspond to several projects of his authorship such as “Guanabacoa,” “Somos,” “Fidel es Fidel,” “Convergencias” and others developed from 2011 to 2020.