Havana, Cuba.- Spanish singer Rozalén announced on her social networks that today she will hold a concert at the Cuban National Theater as part of the Cubadisco 2023 International Fair. The event is considered the biggest disco party on the island and will last until May 14 in various venues in Havana and some provinces […]

Havana, Cuba.- Spanish singer Rozalén announced on her social networks that today she will hold a concert at the Cuban National Theater as part of the Cubadisco 2023 International Fair.

The event is considered the biggest disco party on the island and will last until May 14 in various venues in Havana and some provinces of the country.

On a visit to Havana, Rozalén, invited to Cubadisco 2023, expressed her joy at the reception she received in the Cuban capital, where she is playing for the first time.

The artist’s publication on Facebook is accompanied by images next to the old classic cars in some areas near the Capitol and Old Havana.

María de los Ángeles Rozalén Ortuño is a singer-songwriter and composer born in Albacete and is considered one of the main voices of the new author song, as well as a social activist. She has accumulated great laurels in her career, including four Gold Records, two Platinum Records, a Goya Award (for best original song), the 2021 National Music Award, as well as three Latin Grammy nominations and a Plaque for Professional Merit of Castilla-La Mancha.

In her concerts she is generally accompanied by Beatriz Romero, a sign language interpreter, with the purpose of defending an inclusive show.

Her latest album is titled Matriz and it was released in 2022 with great success in several Spanish cities.