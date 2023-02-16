Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Book Institute (ICL) Director Juan Rodriguez informed that the 31st Havana International Book Fair broke a record of foreign participation with 52 countries, compared to 48 in 2021. Rodriguez told Prensa Latina that this higher attendance by nations in Cuba’s major literary event increases the possibility of negotiating, publishing abroad, and promoting […]

