Buenos Aires, Argentine.- Participants in the first Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba in Argentina’s Norte Grande expressed today their support for the government and people of the Caribbean nation and demanded an end to U.S. aggression against that country.

Gathered in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán, members of several organizations and representatives of the island demanded the end of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by Washington on the Island for more than six decades.

They also called for the exclusion of Cuba from a list of alleged sponsors of terrorism drawn up by the United States and the closure and return of the territory illegally occupied in Guantánamo.

The event was organized by the Argentine Solidarity Movement and the Union of Cuban Residents in this country, among other groups.

Also in attendance was the ambassador of the island here, Pedro Pablo Prada, graduates in that nation, and members of the Friendship Houses in Misiones, Chaco, Formosa, Corrientes, Jujuy, Salta, Santiago del Estero, Catamarca, and La Rioja.

From Norte Grande, we express our full support to the people of Cuba, its Revolution, and its political leadership. The blockade is a genocide, planned and organized from Washington, states a statement issued during the event.

In addition, it condemns the 243 measures approved by the government of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) to intensify that policy, which are maintained during the administration of Joe Biden.

Despite aggressions such as the attempted invasion of Playa Giron in 1961, terrorist acts, and the constant psychological and communicational action to destabilize it, the Cuban Revolution applies creative resistance.

Even with the economic crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, it developed three vaccines, considered among the most effective in the world, the document adds.

Cuba does not cease to bring its solidarity to the world. It has deployed its army of white coats with missions in more than 164 countries since 1960. It contributed to control the Ebola epidemic in Africa and sent 58 brigades to face Covid-19 in 42 nations, it notes.

He also highlights the training of professionals in the Latin American School of Medicine, the literacy of 11 million people with the Cuban method Yo, sí puedo, and the implementation of Operation Miracle in 34 states, which allowed more than three million patients to recover their sight.

The U.S. empire brings weapons, war, and death to every corner of the planet. Cuba shares health, education, equity, and freedom. It is a symbol of struggle and solidarity with the people, the text points out