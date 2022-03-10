San Jose, Costa Rica.- Cuba’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca and General Manager of Cruz Canela & Trust GB S.A., Luis Garcia, inaugurated the new Casa del Habano (Habano House) franchise in Costa Rica.

Garcia, who is also the general manager of the new premise, thanked the Cuban minister for the opportunity to inaugurate it and presented the new Cohiba Short 88 Year of the Tiger, accompanied by a super-exclusive humidor, as there are only 18 in the world and it is priceless.

He pointed out that Cuba sent the humidor to him, it has a 24-karat gold seal on the lid, and announced that it will be awarded to the person who sends the best photo smoking one of these short cigars.

Malmierca thanked the general manager’s invitation and said he was very pleased that the famous Habano cigars are also admired in Costa Rica.

The Cuban minister participated in Costa Rica in the 5th Forum of Latin American and Caribbean Countries on Sustainable Development, organized by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean and hosted by this country from Monday to Wednesday, as it holds the pro tempore presidency of the regional bloc.

On his side, Cuban Ambassador to Costa Rica Jorge Rodriguez exalted that this new Casa del Habano franchise is for the delight of Cuban cigar lovers and identifies “our Cuban identity, roots and culture.”