Havana, Cuba.- The 6th edition of the Latin American Monologue Festival begins today in the Cuban city of Cienfuegos.

The presentations will be held from today until March 2, with a focus on women’s issues and featuring theater groups from Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Costa Rica, and Colombia.

According to Miguel Cañellas, director of the city’s Tomás Terry theater and head of the organizing committee, the festival has become a Latin American celebration due to the interest shown by fans of the genre in America, Spain, Portugal, and Italy.

Prestigious Cuban groups, including Pálpito, Escambray Theater, Santa Clara Theater Studio, and Teatro de Las Estaciones, will perform in the event venues.

The theatrical productions of Cuban companies encompass such titles as «Las penas saben nadar», «Favez», and «Remolinos en las Aguas». Additionally, they include «Desde el sótano», «Historia de Papel», and «Me llamaban Tula».

Some of the themes explored by the monologuists and outlined in the program revolve around violence against women, unrequited love, and the fight for gender equality in a time when women were not allowed to attend universities.

The event will also feature a dedicated area for lectures, seminars, hands-on sessions, and book launches.

Among the figures in the world of performing arts expected to participate is Costa Rican artist, singer, filmmaker, and researcher Karina Picado, who was part of the previous edition.

Picado will conduct a workshop on the development of neuro-emotional and neuro-reaction skills, and will also perform a dramatic reading of a text.