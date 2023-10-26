Havana, Cuba.- The 5th International Congress of Marketing, Local Development and Tourism concludes today at the Havana Convention Palace, after three days of debate.

Convened by the Hermanos Saíz Montes de Oca University of Pinar del Río, the congress had the participation of more than 450 delegates participated in the event, including professionals from Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Ecuador, Chile and Uruguay.

The forum was a favorable space to debate the challenges of new economic actors, their link with local governments and business opportunities for micro, small and medium-sized technology-based companies and in agri-food sectors.

The congress was mainly aimed at promoting the formation of networks and South-South and triangular cooperation of people and institutions, as well as encouraging public policies to incorporate the various dimensions of local and sustainable development in their management agendas.

In 11 scientific workshops, held in hybrid format, participants addressed issues related to the use of information and communication technologies in development management, social and solidarity economy, agrarian and municipal development, and sustainable tourism.

In the opinion of Carlos César Torres, president of the Organizing Committee, the 5th International Congress of Marketing, Local Development and Tourism sought to be a productive space to visualize good practices regarding local development on a national and global scale, according to the Cuban News Agency.