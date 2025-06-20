Share

Havana, Cuba.- The program “From the Presidency” — broadcast this Thursday — featured an interview conducted by prominent Brazilian journalist Breno Altman with the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

At the Palace of the Revolution, the president spoke with Altman about the current situation in the country and the impact of the intensified U.S. economic, commercial, and financial blockade on the economy, the electricity system, healthcare and education.

Cuba’s relations with China, Russia, and Brazil, as well as its participation in the BRICS, were also discussed.

The podcast “From the Presidency” is broadcast simultaneously on Cubavisión, Cubavisión Internacional, Canal Caribe, Radio Rebelde, Radio Havana Cuba, and the online channels of the Mesa Redonda (Round Table), Cubadebate, and the Presidency’s website.