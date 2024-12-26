Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Crimean Central Library is showcasing for the first time a selection of 30 paintings by Cuban artists, featuring landscapes, portraits, cityscapes, and depictions of Cuban life.

The exhibition is a tribute to the 60th anniversary of the Russian Society of Friendship with Cuba (SRAC), as stated by Irina Kiviko, the Vice-President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea and the President of the regional branch of the SRAC.

Kiviko remembered that the SRAC was established in 1964, and that its initial leaders were the first human in space, Yuri Gagarin, and the legendary commander Ernesto Che Guevara.

In the present day, the Society organizes competitions and encourages young people who are curious about what is happening in Cuba and discuss with their peers about the issues that matter to them, despite the distance that separates Crimea and Cuba.

The exhibition, which covers the period from 1961 to 1965, presents 30 works, all of them made in different styles, but all have a Cuban flavor, mixed with the burning Caribbean sun, the soft blue ocean and the open hearts of the people of the largest of the Antilles.

