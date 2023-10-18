Havana, Cuba.- Expressions of intangible heritage such as the Venezuelan dancing devils, the Argentinian tango and the Tumba Francesa of Cuba were revered this Tuesday in a photographic exhibition on the cultural wealth of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The exhibition, inaugurated in Havana on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, takes a visual tour of these and other manifestations such as punto cubano, merengue from the Dominican Republic, mariachi from Mexico and Peruvian wititi dance from the Colca Valley.

Located on the exterior bars of the UNESCO Regional Office of Culture for Latin America and the Caribbean, the proposal made up of 22 images is a sample of a geographical area that so far has 90 practices and expressions included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In the opening remarks of the exhibition, the representative of the regional office, Anne Lemaistre, specified that in total, the aforementioned list includes 21 Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Likewise, she stated that the 20 years that have passed since the convention was adopted on October 17, 2003 invite us to reflect on the conservation of intangible cultural heritage, understood as the practices, expressions, knowledge and techniques that are transmitted from generation to generation.

In addition to the practices that appear in the photographic exhibition, those attending the celebration of the anniversary were able to enjoy live Cuban rumba played by the National Folkloric Choir.

Likewise, they learned more about the Cuban light rum, the last Cuban expression included in the representative list, which it entered in 2022.