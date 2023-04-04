Havana, Cuba.- A select sample of the filmography of 14 countries today integrates the programming of the cinemas of this capital, as part of the activities of the Month of Europe in Cuba. As reported by the ambassador of the European Union in Havana, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, the sixth edition of the festival dedicated to […]

As reported by the ambassador of the European Union in Havana, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, the sixth edition of the festival dedicated to exhibiting the seventh art of that region, will approach the work of filmmakers and various themes.

In this sense, there are some outstanding pieces signed by Samuel Theis, Jan Komasa, Teona Strugar, Jasmila Zbanic, Lukas Dhont, Wolfgang Fischer, Gianni Amelio, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Benedikt Erlingsson, Vicente Alves do Ó, Eva Spreitzhofer, Nora Fingschedt and Danilo Serbedzija.

For his part, the programmer of the Cuban Cinematheque Antonio Mazón highlighted the presence of films awarded with the LUX prizes of the European Parliament, among them Quo Vadis, Aida; close; System breaker and Corpus Christi.

“On this occasion there is a representation of 13 nations as producers or co-producers through 14 films shot in recent years,” said Mazón, while noting that the screenings will take place from April 12 to 23.

He also announced that the opening of the meeting will be carried out by the documentary Flee directed by Poher Radmussen, a co-production between Denmark, France, Sweden and Norway that tells the story of an Afghan refugee and protects the identity of the protagonist by using animation.

The cinemas Chaplin, La Rampa and 23 and 12, will host the show, which also includes the films STYX, Al Berto, Delicate, The Lord of the Flies, Woman at War, Burning days, Tereza 37, God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya and What did we do to deserve this?

The Month of Europe in Cuba, which will take place from April 9 to May 9, will combine a wide sample of cultural expressions from European countries, which will articulate the classic and the contemporary in order to show the common heritage built between Europe and Cuba.