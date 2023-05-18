Havana, Cuba.- The Historian’s Office of the Cuban city of Camagüey is preparing today the 10th Day of Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, dedicated to the Japanese presence and influence in Camagüey. The program will start on May 21 and will bring together various specialists and researchers from the Japanese embassy in Cuba, in […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Historian’s Office of the Cuban city of Camagüey is preparing today the 10th Day of Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, dedicated to the Japanese presence and influence in Camagüey.

The program will start on May 21 and will bring together various specialists and researchers from the Japanese embassy in Cuba, in the middle of the International Day of Cultural Diversity, declared by UNESCO.

On May 22, Japanese ambassador to Cuba Kenji Hirata will be present and will give the master lecture “Traditional Architecture of Japan.”

A few weeks ago, followers of Japanese culture in this patrimonial city of Cuba had the opportunity to theorize and enjoy the literature of the Asian country, through the Hanami event.

In addition, for the opening date of the Conference, the presentation of the audiovisual “The children of the chrysanthemum” is ready, in addition to the presentation and delivery of the Living Heritage Recognition 2023.

The scheduled theoretical meeting For a plural vision of our culture will have work in commissions and work debates in the plenary rooms of the Santa Cecilia Convention Center.

Likewise, the headquarters of the House of Cultural Diversity of Camagüey will host the inauguration of the collective exhibition Rising Sun, with samples of objects, photos and decoration of Japanese art.

Also, on the 22nd, there will be a special presentation by Nancy Oropesa, leader of the Japanese colony on Isla de la Juventud, a special municipality in the west of Cuba.

The links of Japanese culture with this city have been evident this spring, since in the aforementioned Hanami event, the influence of Japanese culture on Cuban society was experienced through panels and workshops, debates that included specialists, writers and journalists from both nations.